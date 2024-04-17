‘No Playing Outdoors Before 5 PM’: Heatwaves Are Reshaping Kids’ Summer Holidays

“If I let my son spend summer vacations the same way I did, he’d probably end up in a hospital. I feel sad that he is missing out on an essential childhood experience, but it is what it is,” says 35-year-old Chartered Accountant Aditya Shetty, who grew up in Pune.

On a typical summer vacation day in the 1990s, Aditya recalls that he would step out to play cricket with his friends at 10 AM, only to return after noon for lunch.

A short nap later, Aditya would walk to his music lessons held on a neighbour’s terrace, following which he would ‘relentlessly cycle around or play with his friends’, till his family hollered for him to come back.