IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert' for Delhi, Heatwave To Continue in Several States
Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and Uttarakhand will witness a heatwave during 6 to 9 June.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “yellow" alert for Delhi on Sunday, 5 June, while the ongoing heatwave gripped parts of the national capital, with mercury breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities.
IMD also stated that heatwave conditions are very likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, north Jharkhand and Vidarbha on 6 and 7 June.
The same will also be observed over Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 6 to 8 June.
Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and Uttarakhand will witness a heatwave during 6 to 9 June.
Further, the IMD also predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during the next three to four days.
Meanwhile, IMD has predicted an intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days.
Severe heatwave conditions have gripped parts of Madhya Pradesh, where mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday at Nowgong, while at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above.
“Heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet Weather, said Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh may see pre-monsoon activity on and off from 10 June, Mint reported.
(With inputs from Mint.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.