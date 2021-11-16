A Show Cause Notice & Two Passport Verifications: How Disha Ravi Missed COP26

Bengaluru based climate change activist Disha Ravi says she was not just put through a long-drawn passport verification process, but was also issued a show cause notice, in an exclusive interview to The Quint.

Bengaluru police issued the notice asking Ravi to explain why she 'did not reveal' that she was arrested in February 2021.

Ravi, however, says she had mentioned the sedition charges against her in the passport application that she had filed on 17 August. Even so, she says she did reply to the show cause notice in the first week of November.

Speaking to The Quint, Ravi said that it was important for her, an activist associated with the climate change group Fridays for Future (FFF), to attend the United Nations' global climate change summit, COP 26 that concluded on 16 November. The delay in the passport application and verification process forced her to miss the summit.