21-Yr-Old Climate Activist Arrested for Sharing Toolkit on Farmers
21-year-old Disha Ravi was arrested for reportedly sharing and spreading the toolkit posted by Greta Thunberg.
The Delhi Police on Saturday, 13 February, arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru on charges of ‘sharing and spreading’ a toolkit on the farmers protest that was posted by international green activist Greta Thunberg, reported The News Minute.
According to the report, sources in the Delhi Police have also accused Disha Ravi, the arrested activist, of having contributed to the text of the said toolkit that is now in the limelight.
The arrest is reportedly based on a FIR filed by the cyber-crime unit of the Delhi Police, which was registered against creators of the toolkit on 4 February.
Who is Disha Ravi?
Ravi, who is one of the founders of the environment action campaign titled Fridays For Future, was reportedly picked up from her residence in Bengaluru’s Soladevanahalli on Saturday.
An alumnae of Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College, 21-year-old Ravi is employed as culinary experience manager a company that produces plant-based food.
Fridays For Future is an environment movement that began across the world after the then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg, along with other teen activists, sat outside the Swedish Parliament for three weeks, demanding action on climate change.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.