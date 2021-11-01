PM Modi, Joe Biden & Others Arrive at COP26 Summit; Opening Ceremony Underway
Britain PM Johnson opened the summit in Glasgow with a warning that the world is strapped to a “doomsday device".
PM Narendra Modi on Monday, 1 November, arrived at the World Leader's Summit of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland as the Opening Ceremony for the conference kicked off.
US President Joe Biden, Canada PM Justin Trudeau and other world leaders have also arrived at the venue.
PM Modi will be presenting the formal position on India's climate action agenda on Monday evening and is scheduled to deliver a national statement alongside other world leaders.
"Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India's efforts in this regard," PM Modi said on Twitter on Sunday night soon after he landed in Glasgow.
Boris Johnson, UN Secretary General Address Summit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the summit in Glasgow with a warning that the world is strapped to a “doomsday device" and that time is running out in the fight against climate change.
"It was here in Glasgow 250 years ago, that James Watt came up with a machine that was powered by steam that was produced by burning coal. We brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began," Johnson said, pointing out that climate change has been triggered by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.
Meanwhile, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations in his remarks said that the six years since Paris Climate Agreement have been the six hottest years on record.
"Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice – either we stop it or it stops us. It's time to say, 'enough'," he said.
"Enough of brutalising biodiversity, enough of killing ourselves with Carbon, enough of treating nature like a toilet, enough of burning, drilling and mining our way deeper. We're digging our own graves. Our planet is changing before our eyes," Guterres added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.