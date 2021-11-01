PM Modi, Joe Biden & Others Arrive at COP26 Summit; Opening Ceremony Underway

PM Narendra Modi on Monday, 1 November, arrived at the World Leader's Summit of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland as the Opening Ceremony for the conference kicked off.

US President Joe Biden, Canada PM Justin Trudeau and other world leaders have also arrived at the venue.

PM Modi will be presenting the formal position on India's climate action agenda on Monday evening and is scheduled to deliver a national statement alongside other world leaders.

"Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India's efforts in this regard," PM Modi said on Twitter on Sunday night soon after he landed in Glasgow.