'Violation of My Civil Liberties': Ahead of COP26, Disha Ravi's Passport Denied
The climate activist was granted bail after the Patiala High Court cited "scanty and sketchy evidence on record".
Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi took to Twitter on Saturday, 13 November, and alleged that her passport was denied ‘despite following all due process’, preventing her from flying to Glasgow to attend the United Nations climate conference COP26.
Ravi, who is associated with Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg’s organisation ‘Fridays For Future’ said that she was scheduled to visit Glasgow with three other members to attend the event and report on the climate crisis.
"I could not attend the COP26 event and was subject to unnecessary court proceedings. My passport was still withheld. This is a blatant violation of my civil liberties," the youngster tweeted on Saturday, attaching photos of her article published in The Independent shedding light on the matter.
The Delhi Police had arrested Ravi from Bengaluru on charges of "sharing and spreading" a 'toolkit' on the farmers' protest in February. The climate activist was granted bail by the Patiala House Court over a week later, after the court cited "scanty and sketchy evidence on record".
