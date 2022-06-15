How is Banned PUBG App Still Available in India, NCPCR Asks IT Ministry

‘PUBG’.
The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday, 14 June, sought explanation from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on how the banned PUBG game was still available to be used by minors, days after a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the online game.
In 2020, the government blocked popular gaming app PUBG and others, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.
Last week the boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
The NCPCR also requested that it may be informed regarding action taken in such incidents and be provided with a list of such games which are being used by minors along with their regulating bodies and their regulating mechanism within 10 days of receipt of this letter.
"In the said regard it is requested that the commission may be informed regarding the current status as to whether PUBG or any other similar e-game has been recognised by your organisation. It is requested that the commission may be informed regarding such games which are being used by minors along with their recognition status within 10 days of receipt of this letter," it said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)