Did PUBG Make a Teen Kill His Mother, or Are We Oversimplifying the Problem?

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his mother with his father's revolver after she refused to let him play PUBG.
A 17-year-old boy from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot and killed his mother and hid her body in the bedroom of their house for three days before police discovered the crime.
Police allege the boy killed his mother after she prohibited him from playing the popular online multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG.
News outlets and police have been quick to claim that PUBG and video games were responsible for the boy‘s actions.
But are video games really the cause of this kind of violence? Do children simply become violent and act out on violent tendencies because of video games?
We spoke to child psychiatrists and experts to find out.
We reached out to Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Hospitals and Dr Bhushan Chaudhari, Professor of Psychiatry at Pune's Dr. DY Patil Medical College.
Both Dr Parikh and Dr Chaudhari say that the link between watching violence and aggressive behaviour has been well established. But the answer is a lot more complex than just that.
The relationship between watching violence and increased aggression has been studied in the past. The Bobo Doll experiment was conducted by Albert Bandura from 1961 to 1963, where he observed the effect of children watching an adult hit a doll called Bobo, and how it affected them. The adults in the experiment were either rewarded, punished, or faced no consequences for hitting the doll.
After the viewing, the children were left in a room with the doll and the groups that witnessed violence displayed markedly more aggressive tendencies than the group that saw no violence.
Apart from the media children consume, other aspects of their lives will also shape their responses and reactions to violence. From their home lives, to their parents' relationship with each other, the environment a child grows up in can either, forgive the cliché, make or break them as people.
A 2019 study published in Frontiers journal confirmed that exposure to violent video games showed a connection to adolescent aggression. However, it adds:
The study basically says that violent video games increased adolescent aggression but that healthy, normal views and beliefs about aggression, and a healthy family environment regulated this, and reduced their aggression. However, if the child was already in a troubled environment, or witnessed violence at home, or was a victim of abuse or neglect, this may lead to them becoming aggressive or violent.
The study adds that "exposure to violent video games is positively related to adolescent aggression; normative beliefs about aggression have a mediating effect on exposure to violent video games and adolescent aggression, while the family environment regulates the first part of the mediation process."
Dr Parikh adds that teaching your child empathy and assertiveness is important, as both of these positively correlate with better handling of aggression and violence.
Seeing aggression and violence does make children more aggressive, but this is not limited to video game violence. It includes any forms of violence, whether that's violent movies, violent games, violence at home, or anything more serious.
Further, a healthy home environment, coupled with family that ensures children feel safe and free to express themselves, can help children understand violence and respond to it more appropriately.
