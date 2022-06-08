Stopped From Playing PUBG, Minor Kills Mother, Keeps Body Hidden for 3 Days

A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow killed his mother on Saturday, 4 June, because his mother forbade him to play PUBG. The police came to know about the incident three days later, on Tuesday night.

The minor accused was then taken into custody and interrogated. It was revealed that the boy used his father's licensed pistol to kill his mother and then kept the body hidden in the house for three days.