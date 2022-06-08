Stopped From Playing PUBG, Minor Kills Mother, Keeps Body Hidden for 3 Days
The boy used his father's licensed pistol and then kept his mother's body hidden in the house for three days.
A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow killed his mother on Saturday, 4 June, because his mother forbade him to play PUBG. The police came to know about the incident three days later, on Tuesday night.
The minor accused was then taken into custody and interrogated. It was revealed that the boy used his father's licensed pistol to kill his mother and then kept the body hidden in the house for three days.
According to Lucknow Police, the minor was addicted to PUBG. The family of the accused lives in a house in Yamuna Nagar Colony, Pancham Kheda, Lucknow. The boy’s 9-year-old sister was also at home at the time of the incident.
As per the police, the minor kept spraying perfume and room freshener on the decomposing body so that the foul smell would not spread and also threatened his younger sister not to tell anyone about the incident.
When the foul smell from the corpse intensified, the accused called his father and told him that his mother had been murdered.
According to Lucknow Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) East, Qasim Abdi, the accused initially tried to mislead the police by resorting to a fictional story.
"The minor told that an electrician came into the house and committed the murder. When details about the electrician were inquired, it was found out that the boy's story was a completely fictional story. We have detained the accused. Further legal action is being taken."Qasim Abdi, ADCP East, Lucknow.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.