Teen Spends Rs 2 Lakh from Grandfather's Pension on PUBG: Report

In a second case reported this month, a Mohali-based teenager reportedly spent Rs 2 lakh on the PUBG Mobile game. The 15-year-old reportedly used the money from his grandfather's pension account on the game's in-app purchases, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the teenager started playing the highly addictive game only this January. The game allows users to make in-app purchases by spending UCs (Unknown Cash) to buy new skins, crates and other mods. The teenager reportedly made 30 payments in the past two months, the total of which comes to Rs 55,000.

The payments were made using Paytm. The Paytm account was connected to his grandfather's pension account. The family became aware of the payments after running a routine check on the bank account, opened specifically for the pension deposits, stated the NDTV report.