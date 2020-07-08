Teen Spends Rs 2 Lakh from Grandfather's Pension on PUBG: Report
According to the report, the teenager started playing the highly addictive game only this January.
In a second case reported this month, a Mohali-based teenager reportedly spent Rs 2 lakh on the PUBG Mobile game. The 15-year-old reportedly used the money from his grandfather's pension account on the game's in-app purchases, reported NDTV.
According to the report, the teenager started playing the highly addictive game only this January. The game allows users to make in-app purchases by spending UCs (Unknown Cash) to buy new skins, crates and other mods. The teenager reportedly made 30 payments in the past two months, the total of which comes to Rs 55,000.
The payments were made using Paytm. The Paytm account was connected to his grandfather's pension account. The family became aware of the payments after running a routine check on the bank account, opened specifically for the pension deposits, stated the NDTV report.
Upon questioning, the teen revealed that a senior at school taught him how to make in-app purchases on the game. The teen's family has filed a police complaint against the school senior and have sent an email regarding the same to Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, reported NDTV.
In 2019, a 15-year-old boy in Jalandhar stole Rs 50,000 from his father’s account to spend on buying PUBG skins and gaming accessories.
