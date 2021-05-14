PUBG Mobile India Pre-Registrations to Start From 18 May
Krafton has announced that there will be India-specific rewards available for fans to claim.
PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India will now be available for pre-registration starting from 18 May for Android devices.
Krafton developers have announced that there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.
On Thursday, 6 May, the company had announced the launch of the most-awaited video game along with a video teaser.
PUBG Mobile India developers have also adopted the policy of stricter parental controls for gamers under 18. It said that gamers under the age of 18 will have to provide the mobile phone numbers of their parents or guardians to confirm that they are legally eligible to play the game.
The company further said that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free-to-play game on mobile devices, which will launch with exclusive in-game events.
How to Pre-Register for the Game?
The company announced that only Android users will be able to pre-register for the game.
To pre-register for PUBG Mobile India, please visit Play Store and search for 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' and tap on the pre-register button.
With the pre-registration numbers, the game developers will be able to know the interest around the game. The long-awaited pre-registrations for the game will go live on 18 May.
Gaming Industry Experts Welcome PUBG Mobile India
Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice-President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, "It is heartening to see that Krafton Inc. has announced the date for pre-registrations of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a clear indication that government green light has been given and this surely is good news for all the PUBG players who have been missing the game all this while since its withdrawal from the Indian market after the government ban."
Tarun Gupta, Founder, Ultimate Battle, India’s first-ever one-stop online e-sports platform believes that the launch of the game will be historic. "We are excited to see that the pre-registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile India are finally rolling out. Indian gamers will now be able to get hands-on experience with this much-awaited game," he said.
