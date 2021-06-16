PUBG Banned But No Curbs on PUBG Mobile India Launch, Reveals RTI

Responses given by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to RTI applications filed by a critic, Dr Gaurav Tyagi, an assistant professor at JNU, revealed that the government can't stop the game from launching in India.

PUBG mobile dubbed as Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be launched in India soon. The battle royale game comes with a different name when compared to PUBG Mobile. However, there are numerous similarities reported between the two.

Responding to the RTI, the IT ministry said, "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has no role in granting any permission for entry of PUBG or any company/Mobile app in India."