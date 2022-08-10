Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Today: Time and Live Streaming Details Here

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 date and time is mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: samsung.com)
Samsung's much-awaited flagship event of the year is finally set to happen today, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. The South Korean tech giant is ready to officially host the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 on Wednesday. The brand is set to launch the next generation foldable smartphones which include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with Samsung Watch 5 and a new TWS. Samsung is also expected to showcase OneUI 5.0 custom user interface.
It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 will take place on 10 August 2022 at 6:30 pm IST. Interested viewers in India should take note of the launch event date and time so that they do not miss it. The entire event will be live streamed for viewers across the globe.
Here are the details on the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that the viewers should know before the launch takes place on Wednesday at the scheduled time.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to get a new design with a smaller hinge that will make the phone more portable and potentially more durable.
The brand new smartphone is likely to sport the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is currently Qualcomm's fastest chipset. Samsung is also likely to enhance the battery life with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
It is important to note that Samsung has not revealed any information on the specifications of both the foldable smartphones yet.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 is going to reveal the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with Samsung Watch 5 on Wednesday.
Interested viewers should watch the live stream of the launch event on the official website of the company or the YouTube channel at the scheduled time if they want to know the prices of the devices.
