Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Today: Time and Live Streaming Details Here

Samsung's much-awaited flagship event of the year is finally set to happen today, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. The South Korean tech giant is ready to officially host the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 on Wednesday. The brand is set to launch the next generation foldable smartphones which include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with Samsung Watch 5 and a new TWS. Samsung is also expected to showcase OneUI 5.0 custom user interface.

It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 will take place on 10 August 2022 at 6:30 pm IST. Interested viewers in India should take note of the launch event date and time so that they do not miss it. The entire event will be live streamed for viewers across the globe.