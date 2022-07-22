Samsung Galaxy M04 Spotted on Geekbench: Expected Specifications; Launch Soon
Samsung Galaxy M04: The upcoming smartphone from Samsung is expected to run on Android 12 and offer 3GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 has been officially spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The Geekbench listing has revealed a few of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M04. The upcoming smartphone from Samsung has been spotted on Geekbench, with the model number SM-M045F. The listing also indicates that the smartphone from Samsung will be equipped with Android 12, an octa-core SoC and 3GB of RAM. The specifications that have been revealed for the Samsung Galaxy M04 are based on the listing.
Samsung has not revealed any information on the price or specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M04. The smartphone from Samsung that was recently spotted listed on the Geekbench with model number SM-M045F is allegedly assumed to be the Galaxy M04. These are not confirmed information so one needs to wait for the company to make announcements.
A few other details regarding the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M04 have also been revealed as the smartphone was found listed on Geekbench.
Everyone should remember that the model number which was spotted does not confirm if the smartphone will be available as Samsung Galaxy M04 in the market.
Samsung Galaxy M04: Expected Specifications
As per the latest details available, the Samsung Galaxy M04 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is also expected to run on Android 12 and provide 3GB of RAM.
It is important to note that the chipset of the smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench as ARM MT6765V/WB. The motherboard of the Samsung Galaxy M04 is listed as m04.
The Geekbench listing indicates that the upcoming smartphone from Samsung will not be equipped with the 5G connectivity option.
To know more about the features, one has to wait for Samsung to reveal official details.
There are no details on the price of the Samsung Galaxy M04 as well. It is too soon to talk about the specifications or the price as we are not even sure if the Geekbench listing is for the same model.
The Geekbench listing only mentions the model number of the Samsung smartphone, which is SM-M045F. One should wait for all the details on this from the popular company.
