Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022, 10 August: Folding & Flip Phones, and More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 on 10 August: Check the list of new flagship products that will be unveiled.
Samsung is here with a new Samsung Galaxy Flagship Unpacked event of the year. The event will be held on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. The company is expected to unveil a large number of flagship products in the oncoming Galaxy unpacked event 2022. Some of the flagship products that might be announced in the event are Samsung smartwatches, TWS Earbuds, flip phones, and foldable phones.
Samasung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 on 10 August: What To Expect?
Following are some of the highlights of the upcoming New Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Samsung is likely to unveil the new flagship foldable and flip phones along with new designs and colours at the event. According to some reports, both mobile devices will come up with changes in the design, performance, and features. Also, the handsets might be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12 GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy TWS Earbuds Pro 2: The company might also reveal the new and upgraded premium TWS Eard buds that will compete with the rival Apple earpods in the market. The Galaxy buds pro 2 earbuds are a modified version of the predecessor Galaxy buds pro that was launched in the previous year. The new premium – Galaxy buds pro 2 TWS earbuds will come up with new and upgraded specs like improved and better audio quality along with a long battery life & super charging capability.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series: In Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event 2022 that is scheduled on 10 August, the company will unveil a new Galaxy Watch 5 series. The watch will be a successor to the already available Galaxy Watch 4.
Users must know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the first watch of the company launched in collaboration with Google. The Galaxy Watch 5 is likely to come up with some advanced and modified features and specifications including wireless charging and long battery life with supercharging feature.
Besides, there are speculations that the company might introduce the pro watch series to the Galaxy watch lineup. So, users might witness the launch of two new watches – Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
