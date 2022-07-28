Samsung Brings 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Option to India: More Details Here

Samsung has announced a 'buy now, pay later' option for its flagship smartphones and foldable phones in India.
(Photo: iStock)
Samsung has announced a 'buy now, pay later' option for its flagship smartphones and foldable phones in India. But the important point to remember is that this option is only available for ICICI Bank credit card holders and it can only be availed at Samsung retail outlets across the country.
The 'buy now, pay later' option allows the company's customers to pay 60 percent of the total amount of their phones in 18 equal monthly instalments, and the remaining 40 percent of the amount can be paid in the 19th instalment as a bullet payment.
ICICI Bank credit card holders with at least a Rs 1,50,000 credit limit will be able to avail the 'buy now, pay later' option for their new Samsung phones.
The new purchase option has made it easier for customers to pick up a Samsung flagship phone with zero down payment and a minimal processing charge of one percent on smartphones. The users can buy any of these smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Buyers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G can also buy the Galaxy Watch 4 for just Rs 2,999, and those purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G or the Galaxy S22 5G can buy the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be introduced at a price of Rs 72,999 and will go up to Rs 1,09,999 for the base variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will start at Rs 84,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 onwards in India.
Samsung is ready to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones on 10 August during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with several improvements like an improved camera and battery life, as compared to their predecessors.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)