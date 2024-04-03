Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 5G India Launch on 8 April: Key Specs & Price

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is confirmed to make its debut in India along with the Galaxy M15 5G. The smartphones have been teased to launch in India previously and it was confirmed that they will be available through Amazon. Now, the launch date is finally announced for interested buyers in the country. It is important to note that the company has also revealed the key features of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G smartphones.

According to the latest official details, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G smartphones will be launched in India on 8 April 2024. The company has officially confirmed the launch date and time. Samsung has also revealed the chipset, camera, display, battery and charging details of the brand-new smartphone that will be available in the country soon.