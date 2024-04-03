Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 5G India Launch on 8 April: Key Specs & Price

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G launch date in India is confirmed.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is confirmed to make its debut in India along with the Galaxy M15 5G. The smartphones have been teased to launch in India previously and it was confirmed that they will be available through Amazon. Now, the launch date is finally announced for interested buyers in the country. It is important to note that the company has also revealed the key features of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G smartphones.
According to the latest official details, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G smartphones will be launched in India on 8 April 2024. The company has officially confirmed the launch date and time. Samsung has also revealed the chipset, camera, display, battery and charging details of the brand-new smartphone that will be available in the country soon.
Let's take a look at the launch event, availability, key specifications, and other details about the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G handsets. Read till the end if you want to purchase the smartphones.
The Amazon microsites for the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G confirm that the handsets will be launched on 8 April, at 12 pm IST.
To know more about the sale dates and availability, you have to wait for the launch event to be conducted on the scheduled date. All important details will be available after that.
The Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is set to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will flaunt a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will carry a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone will sport a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. It will also have a Nightography feature and AI-backed tools like Image Clipper and Object Eraser.
The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.
The handset is confirmed to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that is likely to offer a battery life of up to two days.
These are some of the key specifications of the Galaxy M15 5G we know. Stay tuned to know all the features and designs of the new smartphone. You will also get to know the prices of the smartphones during the launch event.
