Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Date: Features, Specifications, and Price in India

Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India on Wednesday, 3 April 2024. Once launched, this mid-range handset will be available for sale in the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some key features and specification of the phone, including curved display, IP68 rating rating for water protection, 50W wireless charging, and more.
Although, Motorola has kept the exact price of upcoming Edge 50 Pro still under the wraps, according to online leaks, this budget-friendly smartphone may be available at a starting price of Rs 44,999. Let us check out the key features, specifications, price, and other details about the forthcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India below.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Date in India
Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be launched in India on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Time in India
Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be launched at 12 pm IST.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price in India (Expected)
The expected price of Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India is Rs 44,999.
Key Features and Specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India
Following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India.
A 6.7" pOLED 3D curved display with 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness.
IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Supports 50W wireless charging.
Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with 125W charging.
In-display fingerprint sensor for fast and secure unlocking.
SGS eye protection from blue light emission.
Designed with vegan leather and metal frame.
50MP AI powered pro grade camera.
13MP macro ultrawide camera.
Telephoto OIS camera with 30X hybrid zoom.
50 MP selfie camera for video calling.
Based on HELLO UI Android 14.
