Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Date: Features, Specifications, and Price in India

Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India on Wednesday, 3 April 2024. Once launched, this mid-range handset will be available for sale in the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some key features and specification of the phone, including curved display, IP68 rating rating for water protection, 50W wireless charging, and more.

Although, Motorola has kept the exact price of upcoming Edge 50 Pro still under the wraps, according to online leaks, this budget-friendly smartphone may be available at a starting price of Rs 44,999. Let us check out the key features, specifications, price, and other details about the forthcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India below.