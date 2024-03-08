Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 Launch on 11 March: Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its most anticipated mid-range smartphones Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 in India on Monday, 11 March 2024. Both these handsets will arrive in the country with some amazing flagship features like a premium design, powerful performance, IP67 rating, premium protection glass, and more.

According to the teaser images released by the company, it is confirmed that both these budget friendly smartphones will be powered by a strong processor. If online leaks and tips are to be believed, both Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will be powered by Exynos 1480 SoC. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, price, and other important details about the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 in India.