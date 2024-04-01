Realme 12x 5G Launch Date In India: Check Launch Time, Specifications & More

Realme 12x 5G launch details
(Image: Realme.com)
After already launching three smartphones this year, Realme is now set to unveil another smartphone tomorrow, 2 April 2024- the Realme 12X. In 2024 Realme has already hosted three launch events in India, which includes its premium Realme 12 Pro series, then the mid-range Realme 12 series, followed by Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Realme is all set to host its fourth launch event of the year tomorrow, where it will unveil the new Realme 12X 5G smartphone. Let's have a look at the Realme 12X 5G launch event details, specs, and other details.
The company will host its fourth smartphone launch event for the Realme 12X 5G on 2 April 2024 and the event will start at 12 noon as per the reports.
The Realme 12X 5G is said to be an entry-level phone that will be priced around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.
Numerous details about the Realme 12X 5G have already emerged before its launch. Realme has verified that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 45W SuperVOOC charging.
The fast charging will ensure a rapid 0 to 50 percent charge within just 30 minutes, further positioning it as the fastest charging option within its price range.
In addition, the phone will also has reverse charging capabilities.
Realme has revealed that the Realme 12X 5G will feature the brightest 120 Hz display in its class, utilize the fastest 6nm 5G chipset, and will also offer dual speaker support, which will distinguish it from other smartphones in its segment.
It will also introduce advanced VC cooling technology, a first for the entry-level market, and incorporate features like the Dynamic button and Air Gestures, which was previously introduced in the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.
Realme has been expanding its flagship lineup with various variants while maintaining a consistent design theme across most releases this year, except for the Narzo 70 Pro 5G.
Although the Realme 12X 5G doesn't mirror the design of the premium 12 Pro+ 5G, its camera module with a metal spine closely resembles it.
