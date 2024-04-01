Realme 12x 5G Launch Date In India: Check Launch Time, Specifications & More

Numerous details about the Realme 12X 5G have already emerged before its launch. Realme has verified that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 45W SuperVOOC charging.

The fast charging will ensure a rapid 0 to 50 percent charge within just 30 minutes, further positioning it as the fastest charging option within its price range.

In addition, the phone will also has reverse charging capabilities.

Realme has revealed that the Realme 12X 5G will feature the brightest 120 Hz display in its class, utilize the fastest 6nm 5G chipset, and will also offer dual speaker support, which will distinguish it from other smartphones in its segment.

It will also introduce advanced VC cooling technology, a first for the entry-level market, and incorporate features like the Dynamic button and Air Gestures, which was previously introduced in the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

Realme has been expanding its flagship lineup with various variants while maintaining a consistent design theme across most releases this year, except for the Narzo 70 Pro 5G.