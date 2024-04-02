OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launched in India: Specs, Design, Price Range, & Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 made its official debut in India on Monday, 1 April 2024. It is important to note that the new Nord series smartphone is launched as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 with various upgrades. The brand-new smartphone includes a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support, dual rear camera setup and OxygenOS 14. Interested buyers in India must take note of the specifications and design of the new smartphone.

According to the latest official details, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is equipped with an IP54-rated build and is powered by a 5,500mAh battery. The price, availability, and specifications of the brand-new smartphone were revealed after the launch took place on Monday. Interested buyers in the country are requested to go through the latest announcements available online.