Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 Launched in India Today: Specifications and Design

Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 have been launched in India on 11 March 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: samsung.com)
The most anticipated Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphones have been launched in India today, Monday, 11 March 2024. One should note that the company had already announced the launch date for the new Galaxy A-series in the country. It is important to note that the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 devices promise four years of OS updates and up to five years of security patches. Interested buyers in India should note the latest details.
The specifications and design of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 in India have been announced after the launch on Monday. Buyers in the country should know the features, sale dates, prices, and other important details. Both smartphones are equipped with Samsung's in-house chipset to provide brilliant performance. Read till the end to learn all the important updates.
Here are the specifications, design, and other details of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 you should note if you want to buy it in India. The features are officially confirmed by the company.
According to the latest official details, the Samsung Galaxy A55 sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display paired with up to 120Hz refresh rate. One should note that the device is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus.
It is important to note that the brand-new smartphone operates on Samsung's One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.
Buyers should also note that the Samsung Galaxy A55 smartphone is protected by the Knox 3.1 protection.
The Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphone flaunts a full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The brand-new device is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset for excellent performance.
The Galaxy A35 device also operates on Samsung's One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. It is protected by the Knox 3.1.
The device sports a triple-camera setup which has a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 13MP selfie camera. The brand-new device is also backed by a 5000mAh battery.
