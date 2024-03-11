Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 Launched in India Today: Specifications and Design

The most anticipated Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphones have been launched in India today, Monday, 11 March 2024. One should note that the company had already announced the launch date for the new Galaxy A-series in the country. It is important to note that the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 devices promise four years of OS updates and up to five years of security patches. Interested buyers in India should note the latest details.

The specifications and design of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 in India have been announced after the launch on Monday. Buyers in the country should know the features, sale dates, prices, and other important details. Both smartphones are equipped with Samsung's in-house chipset to provide brilliant performance. Read till the end to learn all the important updates.