Toyota Hyryder India Unveil Today: Launch Time, Live Streaming Details, Features

Toyota Hyryder launch in India is happening today. Photo used for representation.
(Photo: iStock)
The Toyota Hyryder mid-size SUV is being unveiled today, Friday, 1 July 2022 in India. It is to be noted that the Toyota Hyryder SUV is a brand new model that is made under the partnership of Toyota and Suzuki, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. The company has officially confirmed that the Hyryder SUV is decided to be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle. People in India should stay updated with the launch details.
The Toyota Hyryder launch event in India is taking place today, Friday, 1 July 2022 and it has already started at 10.45 am. Viewers all across the globe can watch the launch event live on the official YouTube channel of Toyota. The launch of the Toyota Hyryder in India is being live-streamed.
As the launch event of the Toyota Hyryder SUV in India is taking place today, 1 July 2022, it is important to know the specifications and features of the brand-new model.
Toyota has revealed that the Toyota Hyryder will make its debut as a full hybrid model and will have a muscular design. It is to be noted that the car has been seen numerous times on Indian roads during the testing phase.
Based on the teaser videos, the Toyota Hyryder is expected to get a premium front fascia with stripped LED DRLs, piano black grille, and chrome garnishing. The side profile of the car is likely to look similar to the Urban Cruiser.
The Toyota Hyryder SUV is most likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine from Maruti that produces around 103hp. The engine is expected to be available in two transmission options: 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.
It is to be noted that details on the price and other features will also be revealed during the launch event.
