Tata Avinya Electric SUV Global Debut: Specifications, Price in India, Launch

Tata Avinya: Tata Motors' new electric vehicle global debut.
(Photo: iStock)
Tata Motors officially unveiled its brand new electric vehicle concept Avinya on Friday, 29 April 2022. The electric vehicle concept is based on the automaker's new Pure EV third-generation architecture. It is to be noted that the Tata Avinya is claimed to have been designed focusing on the Indian market. The electric vehicle is also ready to target the global market. N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, has announced that the Tata Avinya will target the global market as well.
The carmaker has also officially announced today, on Friday, 29 April 2022, that it aims to launch the Tata Avinya EV in the Indian market in 2025. First, the Tata Curvv EV is set to make its debut.
As the company has already unveiled its electric vehicle, Tata Avinya today, on 29 April 2022, it is important to know the specifications and features of the brand new EV.
Tata Motors has officially revealed that the Avinya EV has been designed following the homegrown car brand's third-generation design philosophy. The electric car concept is furnished with a suave styling that is capable to grab attention easily.
The LED strip hat acts as an integrated LED daytime running light that connects the headlamp. The front fascia will have a large black panel and the bumper appears sculpted.
The Tata Avinya EV concept assures more than a 500-km range. It could also be equipped with dual electric motors as per the latest information about the brand new electric vehicle.
As of now, the company has only unveiled the Tata Avinya EV concept for electric vehicle enthusiasts.
There is no information on the price as of yet by Tata Motors so we cannot be sure about the range in India.
