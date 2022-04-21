Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Launch Today: Expected Price in India, Features, Specs

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to be powered by 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which will churn out 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm peak torque, reported Financial Express.

It will come with 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the report added.

The upcoming XL6 MPV is a six-seater which will come with four standard airbags.

Other features include a a 360-degree camera setup, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging and SmartPlay Pro systems with Suzuki Connect telematics.

It is expected to sport dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.