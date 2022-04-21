Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Launch Today: Expected Price in India, Features, Specs

Know the Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift launch and expected price in India. Image used for representative purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the new version XL6 facelift in India on Thursday, 21 April 2022.
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 variant is likely to compete with Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and Ertiga.
Here are some details about the expected price and specifications of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 price in India will be announced by the company on Thursday. However, the new variant is expected to be priced between Rs 10 to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to be powered by 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which will churn out 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm peak torque, reported Financial Express.
It will come with 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the report added.
The upcoming XL6 MPV is a six-seater which will come with four standard airbags.
Other features include a a 360-degree camera setup, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging and SmartPlay Pro systems with Suzuki Connect telematics.
It is expected to sport dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the new Maruti Suzuki XL6.
