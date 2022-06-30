Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 Launch Today: Live-Streaming Details, Price, Features

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new version of Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 on 30 June 2022, 12:00 pm onwards. Viewers should keep visiting the official website of Maruti Suzuki Arena (marutisuzuki.com) to get each and every detail about the launch of new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022.

Viewers should note that they can watch the live-streaming of new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 from the official YouTube channel of Maruti Suzuki Arena (youtube.com/c/MSArenaOfficial) or they can follow the link (youtube.com/watch?v=0aoYTwneQOM) to enjoy the live watch of the 'All-New Hot and Techy Brezza 2022.' The live-streaming of New Hot and Techy Brezza 2022 will also be available on the official social media pages of Maruti Suzuki Arena (facebook.com/MSArenaOfficial).