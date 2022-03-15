2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch in India Today: Features and Expected Price

2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift launch in India on 15 March 2022.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is ready to launch the brand new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift in India today, which is on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.
Buyers in India have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift. It is finally happening today, on 15 March 2022 so the wait is over.
However, the 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift has an upgraded style and the carmaker has made various visual changes in the model.
The visual changes in the new Toyota Glanza Facelift will help to differentiate between both the products.
The 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be equipped with a Camry-like grille and the bumpers will have bold chrome accents.
The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be powered by a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system that will boost fuel economy.
It is also expected to have an ARAI-certified fuel economy of up to 22.9kmpl.
When it comes to features, the new Toyota Glanza Facelift will have a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto.
This model will also have safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc. The carmaker has taken special care of safety.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has not made any official announcements revealing the price of the new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift.
One needs to wait for the launch event that will take place today, 15 March 2022 to know more about the price.
