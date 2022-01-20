ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Hilux Unveiled in India; Launch, Price Announcement Scheduled for March

While the booking has commenced for Toyota Hilux, its price will be announced in March 2022.

The Quint
Published
Car and Bike
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's everything you need to know about Toyota Hilux</p></div>
i

Toyota India on Thursday, 20 January, unveiled its new Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India. The automaker will launch the same in March 2022.

Price of Toyota Hilux will also be announced during the launch. However, bookings for the same have commenced from Thursday, 20 January 2022, while deliveries will begin from April.

Also Read

Hyundai Launches i20 N Line in India: Check Price in India and Specifications

Hyundai Launches i20 N Line in India: Check Price in India and Specifications
Toyota Hilux pickup truck will be available in Low and High trims in India.
ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Hilux: Features and Specifications

Engine and Performance

Toyota Hilux houses a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which is combined with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. The pickup truck will be available in a 4x4 drivetrain configuration.

The engine produces 204hp and 420Nm/ 500Nm (incase of automatic) of maximum torque.

Moreover, the car comes with front and rear electronic differential locks.

Also Read

Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster Launched in India: Price & Other Details

Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster Launched in India: Price & Other Details

Exterior

The all new Toyota Hilux sports large hexagonal chrome grille and swept-back LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The front comes with rugged looking bumpers and skid plate.

The appearance seems inspired from Toyota Fortuner and the pickup truck runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. The back, however, looks like a normal pickup truck.

Toyota Hilux will be available in five colour variants in India: Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic and Super White.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interior

Toyota Hilux pickup truck sports a 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and dual-zone automatic climate control similar to that of Fortuner.

It also comes with leather upholstery, seven airbags, driver armrest with storage, among other features.

For more details about Toyota Hilux, check the official website of Toyota.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT