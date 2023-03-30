IPL 2023 Start Date: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast of Matches

According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the Indian Premier League will officially kick off on Friday, 31 March. In the first match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 16th edition of TATA Indian Premier League will commence with an opening ceremony. Well known actors and singers like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arijit Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Tiger Shroff are reported to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

Let us read about the IPL 2023 matches, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.