IPL 2023 Start Date: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast of Matches

IPL 2023 Start Date, Time, live streaming & telecast of matches.
(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)
According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the Indian Premier League will officially kick off on Friday, 31 March. In the first match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The 16th edition of TATA Indian Premier League will commence with an opening ceremony. Well known actors and singers like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arijit Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Tiger Shroff are reported to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.
Let us read about the IPL 2023 matches, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.
Here is the full list of matches that will take place in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.
IPL 2023 matches: Full Schedule Here.
The Indian Premier League will officially start from tomorrow, 31 March 2023.
The final match of IPL 2023 will be played on 28 May 2023.
The first match of IPL 2023 will be played on Friday, 31 March between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the in Ahmedabad.
The live streaming of IPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. Viewers can watch the live telecast of Indian Premier League matches on the Star Sports Network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)