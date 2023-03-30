IPL 2023 Start Date: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast of Matches

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023 Start Date: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast of Matches

The IPL 2023 matches will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

IPL 2023 Start Date, Time, live streaming & telecast of matches.

(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)

According to the  IPL 2023 schedule, the Indian Premier League will officially kick off on Friday, 31 March. In the first match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 16th edition of TATA Indian Premier League will commence with an opening ceremony. Well known actors and singers like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arijit Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Tiger Shroff are reported to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

Let us read about the IPL 2023 matches, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.

IPL 2023 Matches: Full Schedule

Here is the full list of matches that will take place in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.

IPL 2023 matches: Full Schedule Here.

What Is the IPL 2023 Start Date?

The Indian Premier League will officially start from tomorrow, 31 March 2023.

What Is the IPL 2023 End Date?

The final match of IPL 2023 will be played on 28 May 2023.

Since 2018, it is for the first time that BCCI will hold an opening ceremony at the start of a new IPL season. The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place on 31 March at 6 pm.

When Is the IPL 2023 First Match?

The first match of IPL 2023 will be played on Friday, 31 March between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL Matches Telecast Online and Television

The live streaming of IPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. Viewers can watch the live telecast of Indian Premier League matches on the Star Sports Network.

