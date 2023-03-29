IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers, Live Streaming & More

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Date, Time, Tickets, Performers, and More.
(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is around the corner and cricket fans are already excited about witnessing the performances of their favourite players. Before the first match, there will be an IPL 2023 opening ceremony to introduce the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League.
As per the IPL 2023 schedule, the opening ceremony will take place on 31 March prior to the first match of IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Let us read about the IPL opening ceremony date, time, venue, tickets, performers, live streaming, telecast, and other important details.
The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place on 31 March. The event will be held prior to the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match that is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.
The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
If reports are to be believed, some well-known actors and singers will perform live at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. Some of these include Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arijit Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Tiger Shroff.
The live streaming of IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. People will enjoy the live telecast on the Star Sports Network.
The IPL 2023 tickets for opening ceremony can be booked from PayTM insider and Book My Show apps. After booking the tickets online, they will be delivered to your address 2 to 3 days prior to the event. The price of IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony tickets range from Rs 800 to 10,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)