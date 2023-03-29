IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers, Live Streaming & More

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is around the corner and cricket fans are already excited about witnessing the performances of their favourite players. Before the first match, there will be an IPL 2023 opening ceremony to introduce the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League.

As per the IPL 2023 schedule, the opening ceremony will take place on 31 March prior to the first match of IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Let us read about the IPL opening ceremony date, time, venue, tickets, performers, live streaming, telecast, and other important details.