IPL 2023: Amid Spectacles Aplenty in RCB, Virat Kohli Is the Greatest To Behold

eWill the real Virat Kohli please stand up?

All that has been documented about the Bengaluru traffic, extensively, yet unembellished, assumes the form of a flagrant concoction on Sundays. The swarming city tends to remain uncharacteristically calm on this particular day, revitalising ahead of another week’s hustle and bustle.

The 32.7 kilometres ride from Kempegowda International Airport to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is usually a comfortable, 45-minute ride on regular Bengaluru Sundays, except, 26 March was not one of those.

After a prolonged interlude of three years, fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore were about to throng the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.