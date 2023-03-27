IPL 2023: KKR Announce Nitish Rana as Captain in Absence of Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
(Photo: BCCI)
On Monday, 27 March, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced that left-handed batter, Nitish Rana will be the side's captain for the upcoming IPL 2023 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury.
KKR also said in their official statement that they are hopeful of Iyer recovering and participating in IPL 2023 at some stage. Rana has previously led his domestic cricket team Delhi in 12 T20 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the side having eight wins and four losses.
"We are also confident that under Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery," the statement further read.
Rana, who also bowls handy off-spin and has one ODI as well as T20I appearance for India in 2021, has been a vital cog in the wheel of KKR's batting order since 2018. Rana, 29, has amassed 450 runs from 14 innings at the Eden Gardens for KKR, averaging 34.62 at a strike-rate of 140.19.
Overall, he has scored 2181 runs in 91 matches of the IPL at an average of 28.32 and strike-rate of 134.22, including 15 fifties.
IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer is nursing a lower back injury.
Iyer, on the other hand, had been doubtful to participate in IPL 2023 suffered a recurrence of lower back injury during the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
He had missed the ODIs against New Zealand as well as the first Test against Australia due to the lower back injury. Though he did play in the second and third Tests against Australia, Iyer suffered a relapse of the lower back injury after day three's play at Ahmedabad and was taken for scans.
It meant he did not come out to bat in India's only innings and was ruled out of participation for the rest of the drawn Test match. He then was subsequently ruled out of ODIs against Australia held earlier in the month.
KKR's IPL 2023 campaign will start on 1 April, against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Kolkata will play their first home game at the Eden Gardens on 6 April against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
