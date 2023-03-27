IPL 2023: KKR Announce Nitish Rana as Captain in Absence of Shreyas Iyer

Iyer, on the other hand, had been doubtful to participate in IPL 2023 suffered a recurrence of lower back injury during the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He had missed the ODIs against New Zealand as well as the first Test against Australia due to the lower back injury. Though he did play in the second and third Tests against Australia, Iyer suffered a relapse of the lower back injury after day three's play at Ahmedabad and was taken for scans.

It meant he did not come out to bat in India's only innings and was ruled out of participation for the rest of the drawn Test match. He then was subsequently ruled out of ODIs against Australia held earlier in the month.

KKR's IPL 2023 campaign will start on 1 April, against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Kolkata will play their first home game at the Eden Gardens on 6 April against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.