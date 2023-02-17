Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Fixtures, and Venue
Gujarat Titans Match Schedule in IPL 2023: Here's the list of matches with date, time, and venue
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is all set to be announced today, 17 February 2023. this will be the 16th edition of the Indian Premiere League that will kick off on 31 March 2023 and conclude in the month of May.
The team's players are to be announced from 5 PM today on Star Sports and this season will be special since the T20 format will complete its 15 years. In the last season of IPL, Hardik Pandya, the all round cricket of the Indian team helped Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League in its first season. The team had won by 7 wickets over Rajasthan Royals in the final.
Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Full Schedule
|Match Number
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Time
|Venue
|1
|31 March
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|7
|4 April
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|13
|9 April
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|18
|13 April
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Mohali
|23
|16 April
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|30
|22 April
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow
|35
|25 April
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|39
|29 April
|kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata
|44
|2 May
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|48
|5 May
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|51
|7 May
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|57
|12 May
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|62
|15 May
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|70
|21 May
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
