Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Fixtures, and Venue

Gujarat Titans Match Schedule in IPL 2023: Here's the list of matches with date, time, and venue

Shivangani Singh
Updated
IPL
1 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is all set to be announced today, 17 February 2023. this will be the 16th edition of the Indian Premiere League that will kick off on 31 March 2023 and conclude in the month of May.

The team's players are to be announced from 5 PM today on Star Sports and this season will be special since the T20 format will complete its 15 years. In the last season of IPL, Hardik Pandya, the all round cricket of the Indian team helped Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League in its first season. The team had won by 7 wickets over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Full Schedule

Match NumberDateHome TeamAway TeamTimeVenue
131 MarchGujarat TitansChennai Super Kings7:30 PMAhmedabad
74 AprilDelhi CapitalsGujarat Titans7:30 PMDelhi
139 AprilGujarat TitansKolkata Knight Riders3:30 PMAhmedabad
1813 AprilPunjab KingsGujarat Titans7:30 PMMohali
2316 AprilGujarat TitansRajasthan Royals7:30 PMAhmedabad
3022 AprilLucknow Super GiantsGujarat Titans3:30 PMLucknow
3525 AprilGujarat TitansMumbai Indians7:30 PMAhmedabad
3929 Aprilkolkata Knight RidersGujarat Titans3:30 PMKolkata
442 MayGujarat TitansDelhi Capitals7:30 PMAhmedabad
485 MayRajasthan RoyalsGujarat Titans7:30 PMJaipur
517 MayGujarat TitansLucknow Super Giants3:30 PMAhmedabad
5712 MayMumbai IndiansGujarat Titans7:30 PMMumbai
6215 MayGujarat TitansSunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMAhmedabad
7021 MayRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat Titans7:30 PMBengaluru

