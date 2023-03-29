IPL 2023: Bumrah’s Replacement to Be Named in Next Few Days, Says Rohit Sharma

With no Bumrah and Jhye Richardson, Mumbai's fast-bowling stocks are thin. But the presence of England pacer Jofra Archer is something which has delighted Rohit.



Archer had missed last year's season due to elbow and back injuries.



"Jofra was always part of this team. Last year, he was, but was injured. We all know the quality he has. But we will sadly miss Bumrah this season. But again, a lot of opportunities are up for grabs, and if someone's missing out, then someone can fill in that place," Mumbai Indians skipper said.



"We do understand how big a miss Bumrah is, but a lot of younger players will get their opportunity and this is the platform for all the young players to come out and express themselves," he added.



Mark Boucher, the head coach of Mumbai, is hopeful that Archer and young bowlers in the side will shine in Bumrah's absence.



"Our bowling attack is quite exciting for me. I would say, it's of an unknown quantity. Losing Bumrah is a big blow for us; I will be honest with that. But losing a player means sometimes you get opportunities. But the way the side has picked players in the last few years is to have a couple of players who can be back-ups and be the ones for future," Boucher said.



"Now is the time for those youngsters to show up and grab their opportunities. For me, from a bowling point of view for this IPL season is, you have got the experience and you have got the juniors to really show their skills. Jofra's been playing recently. Hopefully he can kick-start the IPL with a bang," he added.