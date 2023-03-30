IPL 2023: RCB's Hazlewood to Miss First Few Games, Maxwell Uncertain For Opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been dealt two big injury setbacks with pacer Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell expected to miss the franchises's first few matches due to injuries.

Hazlewood had endured achilles strain after bowling on damp run-ups at the SCG Test in January that saw him sidelined from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, and he continues his recovery from it.

According to cricket.com.au, the pacer remains at home having been sent back to Sydney after missing the first two Tests in India, and will consult with Cricket Australia's medical staff before making the journey to the IPL. However, the 32-year-old Australian is hopeful of joining the franchise later in the tournament.