Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, & Match Fixtures Here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is ready to start on 31 March 2023. As per the details mentioned on the schedule, all teams will play seven home matches and seven away matches. The tournaments is scheduled to be played across 12 venues. The IPL 2023 schedule is released today, Friday, 17 February. Interested cricket fans are requested to check the details mentioned on the schedule. All the important updates such as match dates and timings are announced.
You can take a look at the Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 schedule here. According to the details mentioned on the schedule, Chennai Super Kings will play against Gujarat Titans in its IPL 2023 first match on 31 March. Both teams are gearing up to give their best performance. One must take note of the latest details announced today.
Here is the complete Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 schedule for fans who are excited to know the match dates and timings. Keep reading to know the match details, venues, and other updates.
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Complete Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|31.03.2023
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|3.04.2023
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|8.04.2023
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|12.04.2023
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|17.04.2023
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|21.04.2023
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chenai
|23.04.2023
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|27.04.2023
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jaipur
|30.04.2023
|3:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|4.05.2023
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|6.05.2023
|3:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|10.05.2023
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|14.05.2023
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|20.04.2023
|3:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
