Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, & Match Fixtures Here

Chennai Super Kings Match Schedule in IPL 2023: Know the match dates, timings, and important fixture details here.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, & Match Fixtures Here
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is ready to start on 31 March 2023. As per the details mentioned on the schedule, all teams will play seven home matches and seven away matches. The tournaments is scheduled to be played across 12 venues. The IPL 2023 schedule is released today, Friday, 17 February. Interested cricket fans are requested to check the details mentioned on the schedule. All the important updates such as match dates and timings are announced.

You can take a look at the Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 schedule here. According to the details mentioned on the schedule, Chennai Super Kings will play against Gujarat Titans in its IPL 2023 first match on 31 March. Both teams are gearing up to give their best performance. One must take note of the latest details announced today.

Here is the complete Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 schedule for fans who are excited to know the match dates and timings. Keep reading to know the match details, venues, and other updates.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Complete Schedule

DateTimeHome TeamAway TeamVenue
31.03.20237:30 PMGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsAhmedabad
3.04.20237:30 PMChennai Super KingsLucknow Super GiantsChennai
8.04.20237:30 PMMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsMumbai
12.04.20237:30 PMChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsChennai
17.04.20237:30 PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsBengaluru
21.04.20237:30 PMChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadChenai
23.04.20237:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsKolkata
27.04.20237:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsJaipur
30.04.20233:30 PMChennai Super KingsPunjab KingsChennai
4.05.20233:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super KingsLucknow
6.05.20233:30 PMChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansChennai
10.05.20237:30 PMChennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsChennai
14.05.20237:30 PMChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersChennai
20.04.20233:30 PMDelhi CapitalsChennai Super KingsDelhi
