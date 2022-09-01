AIFF Elections: Bhutia Wages a Lone Battle Against Chaubey as D-Day Approaches

On a fine September afternoon in 1998, thousands of Kolkata residents flocked to the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. The occasion rightfully demanded a gigantic crowd, for it was the famous Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, and also the final of the 1998 Federation Cup.

Mohun Bagan ended up winning the match 2-1, and a couple of 21-year-old upcoming stars of East Bengal were placed under the scanner after the defeat. One of them was the goalkeeper, who was at fault for the second goal, while the other player was the striker, who missed a few chances.