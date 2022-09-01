Who is Kalyan Chaubey? Ex-India Goalie Leading AIFF Prez Race Against Bhaichung

Kalyan Chaubey is a former Indian footballer currently serving as a BJP leader in Bengal.
Kalyan Chaubey’s WhatsApp display picture (DP) is an illustration of a man pulling a zipper. There are static bob heads on both sides of the zipper and the man is trying to unite them. Above the pictorial is written: ‘A true leader doesn’t create separation. A true leader brings people together.’
The image is clearly symbolic of how Chaubey has brought most of the state football associations under one roof in a bid to win the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections to be held on Friday, 2 September. Out of the 34 state association representatives, who met in Delhi last week, 28 have pledged their support to the former India goalkeeper for the AIFF president’s post.
In the context of Indian football, Chaubey is clearly on his way to pulling off an impossible. This is because he is all set to win against one of Indian football’s most iconic faces – Bhaichung Bhutia, who threw his hat in the ring at the last moment after his nomination was proposed by the Andhra Pradesh Football Association and seconded by the Rajasthan Football Association.
Even though Bhutia is trying his best to garner support, Chaubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal, is optimistic that two more associations will back him on the D-day and it will be smooth sailing for his panel. So far, 14 representatives from Chaubey’s panel have been elected unopposed as the executive committee members.
The contest, though, will be for three posts – president, vice-president, and treasurer. While Chaubey will fight against Bhutia, Karnataka State Football Association Chief NA Haris will be up against Manvendra Singh of the Rajasthan Football Association for the vice-president’s post. Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay will face Andhra Pradesh’s Gopalkrishna Kosaraju for the treasurer’s post.
Indications are that both Haris and Kipa will emerge victorious from Chaubey’s panel and it almost looks impossible that Bhutia will be able to turn the tide in his favour.
Kalyan Chubey hoisting the national flag at the Beleghata Assembly.
Apart from the groundwork that Chaubey has laid for the elections in the last 10 days, what has also worked well for him is that he is being perceived as a key leader of the BJP in West Bengal. Even though he lost in the West Bengal elections last year to the late Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sadhan Pande, and conceded defeat to TMC’s Mohua Moitra in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chaubey remained in the good books of the top brass of the party because of the tough fight he gave to these TMC leaders.
This is also probably the reason why his nomination was proposed by the Gujarat Football Association and seconded by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, two states that are traditionally not known to be football powerhouses in the country, but hold political leaders relevant in national matters.
One also understands that there's a larger political context to fielding Chaubey for the AIFF top job. In West Bengal, football is one of the most popular sports. So, the party is sending a message to the people of West Bengal by promoting their state’s son for the top post in the football body. Incidentally, one of West Bengal’s most favourite sons, Sourav Ganguly is presently the head of the country’s cricket body (Board of Control for Cricket in India).
Bhaichung Bhutia is one of the two presidential candidates in the AIFF election on 2 September.
Bhutia, on the other hand, is in dire straits. Despite being one of the poster boys of Indian football and having a decent experience as an administrator of a football club, the Sikkimese sniper is finding very few takers. While most of the northeastern states have left him in the lurch, Menla Ethenpa, the President of his own state association (Sikkim Football Association) went on record saying: "Do you want me to bet on a losing horse?"
Bhutia, though, made a last-ditch attempt to convince the states to back him through a letter. “There are some Northeastern State FAs getting pressurised due to political influence. This should only be about football and not politics. Indian football has suffered a lot over the decades because of political interference and this is a great opportunity for us to course correct, revive football in our country, and bring it up to international standards. I believe I am the best man for the job…,” Bhutia said in a letter to all the northeastern states on Tuesday.
Irrespective of his plea, it looks like things are going Chaubey’s way.
Chaubey, who has represented several top clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Salgaocar during his 15-year-long professional career, is a five-time runner-up in the I-League/National Football League and has won other honours in domestic football as well. He was also a part of the Indian teams that won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship twice (1999 and 2005). He had undergone trials with Germany’s second division side, Karlsruher SC, and a German amateur club, VfR Heilbronn, in the early 2000s. Chaubey, who is also the son-in-law of the late Anjan Mitra, a former Bagan executive, worked with the Bagan Academy from 2011-2013 after retiring from football.
However, these credentials don’t hold much ground when compared with Bhutia’s CV. But then, one has also learnt that there is a feeling among state association members that electing Chaubey can bring in the much-needed funds to a cash-strapped organisation like the AIFF because of the former goalkeeper’s proximity to BJP leaders. With only Rs 5 crore allocated to the football federation for the 2022-2023 period, owing to the national team’s ‘poor performance’, the members are willing to bank on Chaubey to bring in the funds.
(Shilarze Saha Roy is a seasoned sports journalist writing about all things football. Occasionally, he also dabbles in cricket and BCCI.)
