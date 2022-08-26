ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA Lifts AIFF Suspension, U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 To Be Held in India

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in India, can be held as planned, FIFA said.

FIFA Lifts AIFF Suspension, U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 To Be Held in India
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Friday, 26 August, that its Bureau of the Council decided on Thursday to lift the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect.

As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place from 11-30 October 2022, can be held in India as planned, FIFA said.

FIFA suspended AIFF on 16 August for 'undue third-party influence' over its operations. In simpler terms, they opposed the appointment of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) by the Supreme Court.

However, on 22 August, the apex court scrapped CoA after hearing the suggestions of the Solicitor General representing Centre.

