New Indian Super League (ISL) Season to Kick off on 7 October in Kochi

All Hero ISL teams are currently participating in Asia's oldest competition, the Durand Cup, as they gear up for the upcoming ISL season.

All Indian football stakeholders have been determined to create a longer football calendar that provides players with more competitive matches throughout the year. The Hero ISL will be followed by the Super Cup in April 2023.

The 2022-23 season will also be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons. To make it convenient for more fans and families to attend and watch their teams in action, ISL has created a fixture list with matches taking place on weekends.

Each matchweek is scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, bringing the Hero ISL in line with the top global football leagues.