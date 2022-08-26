After Sparking Late Twist, Bhaichung Bhutia Faces a Tall Order in AIFF Elections

Bhaichung Bhutia’s entrance to the Football House in New Delhi on Thursday, 25 August, was extravagant. With 5-6 cars and around 30-40 people in tow, it had all the trappings of a grand celebration.

After all, Indian football’s most iconic face was filing his nomination for the All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s president’s post.

The nomination certainly added spice to the AIFF elections, slated to be held on 2 September, even though it might not have upset the calculations of many as of yet.