AIFF Elections: Bhutia Alleges Political Pressure in Sikkim FA Not Backing Him

Former India captain and AIFF presidential candidate Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday alleged that political pressure led to his home state body Sikkim FA not supporting him in the upcoming general body elections.

The 45-year-old Bhutia, one of the biggest legends in Indian football, is set for a straight fight for the AIFF president's post in the September 2 polls.

His opponent, former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, who is believed to be the front-runner with backing from politically important state associations like Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh.

Chaubey is a BJP leader in Bengal.