AIFF Elections: Bhutia Alleges Political Pressure in Sikkim FA Not Backing Him

He also alleged that Ethenpa, who is a retired bureaucrat, has failed to do the job entrusted on him and was running the association like his own.

He levelled allegation of "corruption" and "misappropriation" of funds within the SFA.

"After the AIFF presidential elections, I will move court seeking a third party investigation into the accounts of SFA," said the legendary footballer, who retired in 2011 after becoming the first Indian to play 100 full internationals for the country.

Bhutia added that Ethenpa's many family members are in the executive body of the state association which he said is a violation of laws governing sports in the country.

"We have to change the corrupt practices within the SFA and bring in the right people if we want to flourish as a good footballing state. We will go to court in this matter," he said.