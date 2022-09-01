Who Is Kalyan Chaubey? Ex-India Goalie Leading AIFF Prez Race Against Bhaichung

In the context of Indian football, Chaubey is clearly on his way to pulling off an impossible. This is because he is all set to win against one of Indian football’s most iconic faces – Bhaichung Bhutia, who threw his hat in the ring at the last moment after his nomination was proposed by the Andhra Pradesh Football Association and seconded by the Rajasthan Football Association.

Even though Bhutia is trying his best to garner support, Chaubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal, is optimistic that two more associations will back him on the D-day and it will be smooth sailing for his panel. So far, 14 representatives from Chaubey’s panel have been elected unopposed as the executive committee members.

The contest, though, will be for three posts – president, vice-president, and treasurer. While Chaubey will fight against Bhutia, Karnataka State Football Association Chief NA Haris will be up against Manvendra Singh of the Rajasthan Football Association for the vice-president’s post. Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay will face Andhra Pradesh’s Gopalkrishna Kosaraju for the treasurer’s post.

Indications are that both Haris and Kipa will emerge victorious from Chaubey’s panel and it almost looks impossible that Bhutia will be able to turn the tide in his favour.