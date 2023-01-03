Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Muthulakshmi Reddy, India’s First Woman Legislator, Was Denied an Education

Muthulakshmi Reddy, India’s First Woman Legislator, Was Denied an Education

Referring to Muthulakshi Reddy as just the first female legislator of the country would be an understatement.
Upendra Kumar
Podcast
Published:

Siyasat episode on Muthulakshmi Reddy

|

(Photo Credit: the Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Siyasat episode on Muthulakshmi Reddy</p></div>

Referring to Muthulakshi Reddy as only the first female legislator of the country would be an understatement.

She was also a surgeon, and a Padma Bhushan awardee who fought for women's education and abolishing child marriage. But, did you know that she was denied education for being a woman? 

Tune into this episode of Siyasat to know all about this inspiring personality. 

Also ReadPodcast | Do I Like Vir Das: Landing?

To check out another Siyasat episode about BR Ambedkar, click here.

To listen to Virbhadra Singh's story , click here

Check out our podcast 'Urdunama' here.

Check out 'Do I Like It', a podcast where we review everything under the sun. Click here.

Also ReadBR Ambedkar Was Born a Hindu But Didn't Want to Die as One | Siyasat Podcast
Also ReadPodcast | The 5 Most Underrated Films (and Shows) of 2022
Also ReadPodcast | New Year 2023: How to Party Hard & Keep the 'Khumaar' in Check

Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT