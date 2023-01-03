Muthulakshmi Reddy, India’s First Woman Legislator, Was Denied an Education

Siyasat episode on Muthulakshmi Reddy
Referring to Muthulakshi Reddy as only the first female legislator of the country would be an understatement.
She was also a surgeon, and a Padma Bhushan awardee who fought for women's education and abolishing child marriage. But, did you know that she was denied education for being a woman?
Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!
