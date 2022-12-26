BR Ambedkar Was Born a Hindu But Didn't Want to Die as One | Siyasat Podcast

Siyasat episode on BR Ambedkar
BR Ambedkar was a Hindu by birth but did not want to die as a Hindu. Earlier he wanted to convert to Islam, so he studied deeply about the religion. Babasaheb never got along with Mahatma Gandhi. Once he had even talked about burning the constitution. The constitution which he himself made. Why did he say this, and why did he not get along with Gandhi?
