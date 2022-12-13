ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Virbhadra Singh - The Politician Who Won All Battles | Siyasat
Virbhadra Singh, who played the longest innings in the politics of Himachal, always had a confrontation with Delhi.
Virbhadra Singh, who played the longest innings in the politics of Himachal, always had a confrontation with Delhi. In the year 1993, when the Narasimha Rao government flatly refused to make him the Chief Minister, his supporters took the observers sent from Delhi hostage in Himachal. In the year 2003, when there was a clash with Sonia Gandhi, he threatened to break the party itself.
Let us listen to all these stories related to Virbhadra Singh.
Topics: Indian Politicians Virbhadra Singh Siyasat
