Podcast | Some Warm Musings For This 'Sardi' Season | Urdunama

Urdunama
I am back with another episode on 'Sardi'; with shayari, poetry and as always, some singing.
As the winter season sets in, a cup of warm soup, blankets and some soothing music can make most chilly nights feel like warm hugs. To add to this feeling, I am back with another episode on 'Sardi'; with shayari, poetry and as always, some singing.
Tune in!
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
